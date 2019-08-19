Home

MARK E. FRANZEN

MARK E. FRANZEN Obituary
Mark E. Franzen

Calling hours will be at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., on Friday, August 23rd., from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at

St. Paul's Catholic Church

in North Canton, OH, on

Saturday, August 24th., at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Cancer Center at Ohio State University online at: www.bit.ly/31AG4YG To share online condolences please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019
