Mark E. Franzen
Calling hours will be at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., on Friday, August 23rd., from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at
St. Paul's Catholic Church
in North Canton, OH, on
Saturday, August 24th., at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Cancer Center at Ohio State University online at: www.bit.ly/31AG4YG To share online condolences please visit:
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019