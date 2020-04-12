Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Mark Edward Menegay

Mark Edward Menegay Obituary
Mark Edward Menegay

Age 52, of Altoona, Pa. died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a 1985 graduate of Louisville High School. Mark had a passion for cooking and spent many years as a cook in the Altoona area.

He is survived by his parents, James and Sheila (Brannen) Menegay; two children, Amanda N. Menegay of Rebersburg, Pa. and Aaron J. Menegay of Altoona, Pa. and his sister, Mary Menegay of North Canton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Menegay.

A Catholic Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
