Mark Edward Menegay
Age 52, of Altoona, Pa. died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was a 1985 graduate of Louisville High School. Mark had a passion for cooking and spent many years as a cook in the Altoona area.
He is survived by his parents, James and Sheila (Brannen) Menegay; two children, Amanda N. Menegay of Rebersburg, Pa. and Aaron J. Menegay of Altoona, Pa. and his sister, Mary Menegay of North Canton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Menegay.
A Catholic Mass and burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020