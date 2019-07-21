Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
The Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd
Rittman, OH
MARK F. RUESCHMAN

MARK F. RUESCHMAN Obituary
Mark F.

Rueschman

70, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1966-1970. He was an avid golfer.

Mark leaves his wife, Donna Rueschman; three stepsons; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several other relatives and friends.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at

2:00 p.m., at The Ohio

Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd. Rittman, OH 44273. The Reed Funeral Home is handling

arrangements. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019
