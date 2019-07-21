|
|
Mark F.
Rueschman
70, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1966-1970. He was an avid golfer.
Mark leaves his wife, Donna Rueschman; three stepsons; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; and several other relatives and friends.
Graveside services with military honors will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at
2:00 p.m., at The Ohio
Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd. Rittman, OH 44273. The Reed Funeral Home is handling
arrangements. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019