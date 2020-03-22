|
Mark G. Sanders
Age 65, passed away March 19, 2020, at home with his family. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Bigler) and two daughters Anne (Harley Wolfarth) and Melissa (Alex Rearick); and grandson, Logan Wolfarth. Siblings: Dave (Marie) Sanders, Norma Sanders; and mother, Helen Sanders. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Pet Food Pantry. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020