Mark H. Weinland
61, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 18, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton, he was the son of Robert L. and Mary Lou Weinland and had lived in downtown Canton, upstate New York and Arizona before moving back to Canton and settling at Lake Cable in the Weinland built home in 1966. Mark graduated in 1977 from Jackson High School and then attended Ohio University in Athens graduating 1981 with a BS Industrial and Systems Engineering. Mark's first professional position was with Rubbermaid in Wooster, but after several years, he and childhood friend and fellow engineer, Mike Kappel, formed Nationwide Interchange Service in the mid-80s in the basement of Mark's father's family manufacturing business at Canton. Mark's entrepreneurial nature was evident in the lawn care businesses he had as a teenager, and several other businesses later in life which included a sawmill and finally, Hadley Carts of Ohio where he refurbished and sold used golf carts. He had a passion for woodworking, skiing, golf, playing cards and trading stocks. Well known for his humor and funny antics, Mark was often the life of the party with friends and family.
Mark is survived by the love of his life, Amy Weinland; his three sons, Arthur (Rachel) Weinland, Alex Weinland and Sam Weinland; a step son, Todd (Wendy) Fillman; his six grandchildren, whom he cherished, Natalie, Olivia, Todd, Adrian, Lily and Gabriel; his siblings, Stewart Weinland, Rob Weinland and Diane Schwener; his former wife and mother of his sons, JoAnn Donnenwirth as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mark will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. The family will be receiving friends Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mark's family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for their love and support and requests that memorial contributions, in memory of Mark, be directed to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mark by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
