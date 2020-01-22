|
Mark Hanlin
67, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 27th, 2019. Mark was a Fairless High School graduate, a Stark Technical College graduate and was a member of the U.S. Army for three years. Mark is survived by close family who are deeply saddened by his passing. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin Okey Hanlin and Mary Lou (Smith) Hanlin and brother, Scott Hanlin.
No services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wilderness Center of Wilmot.
Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020