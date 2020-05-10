Mark J. Roman
Age 70, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 6, 1950 to George and Mary Roman. He enjoyed a number of activities throughout his life. Mark played basketball for Timken High School; where he graduated. He served in the United States Air force from 1968-1972, during the Vietnam War. From there, he continued his education for two more years at Walsh University; before beginning work as a plumber pipe fitter for the Hoover Company. Mark was a member of the Eagles and played softball with the Canton City league. He was interested in 60's music, vintage cars (of which he collected models), and trivia. As a part of his love for sports, he was a big time fan of both the Indians and the Buckeyes. Overall Mark was known for his compassion. He got along with everyone he met and would always have a friend waiting for him wherever he would go. He loved the many animals that would visit the lake behind his home and he greatly enjoyed the company of cats. Mark cared most about his family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ron Herbst; and cousins, Nick Roman Jr. and Dennis Roman. He is survived by twin sisters, Georgene Roman and Andrea Herbst; nieces, Beth (Alan) Kinnaird, Katie Herbst; nephews, Douglas (Liz) Dobson, Jacob Kinnaird, Austin Kinnaird; and many cousins and friends.
In light of the national health crisis, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. For those wishing to send online condolences or share a fond memory please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.