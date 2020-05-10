Mark J. Roman
1950 - 2020
Mark J. Roman

Age 70, passed away after an extended illness on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 6, 1950 to George and Mary Roman. He enjoyed a number of activities throughout his life. Mark played basketball for Timken High School; where he graduated. He served in the United States Air force from 1968-1972, during the Vietnam War. From there, he continued his education for two more years at Walsh University; before beginning work as a plumber pipe fitter for the Hoover Company. Mark was a member of the Eagles and played softball with the Canton City league. He was interested in 60's music, vintage cars (of which he collected models), and trivia. As a part of his love for sports, he was a big time fan of both the Indians and the Buckeyes. Overall Mark was known for his compassion. He got along with everyone he met and would always have a friend waiting for him wherever he would go. He loved the many animals that would visit the lake behind his home and he greatly enjoyed the company of cats. Mark cared most about his family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ron Herbst; and cousins, Nick Roman Jr. and Dennis Roman. He is survived by twin sisters, Georgene Roman and Andrea Herbst; nieces, Beth (Alan) Kinnaird, Katie Herbst; nephews, Douglas (Liz) Dobson, Jacob Kinnaird, Austin Kinnaird; and many cousins and friends.

In light of the national health crisis, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. For those wishing to send online condolences or share a fond memory please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the Roman family for your loss.Mark and I went to grade school together and we had a great time and every time we would see or talk we would reminisce of old time.Even when we talked he was upbeat and a funny guy for all the issues he was having.Truely a great guy. Rest in peace my friend .no more pain.
Joseph Ross
Friend
May 10, 2020
My heartfelt thoughts are with the Roman family at this time. I miss you all.
Nancy Steed
May 10, 2020
Mark was kind, generous, and brilliantly humorous. As I write this, the sadness I feel is approbated by the smile that comes to my face in thoughts of him. My best to family and friends.
Randy Millat
Friend
May 10, 2020
I had the great pleasure of knowing Mark, Nick and Dennis for many years. What I always loved about Mark was his friendly manner and greetings. God Bless!
Gary Malloy
Friend
May 10, 2020
RIP Mark. A very special person and friend. It was a joy getting to talk with you at our 50th class reunion. Thinking of you and your family.
Ron Baker
Classmate
May 10, 2020
I always enjoyed talking to Mark whether he had a legal question or whether he was calling just to talk. Mark and I played against each other on the ball fields growing up and then on the same team as adults. He was a great ball player but an even greater person. May his memory be eternal.
Jim Mannos
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy . Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Don Bardnell
Family
