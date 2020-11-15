Mark MartinFebruary 16, 1957 – November 5, 2020Mark passed away in his sleep after a long struggle with COPD and heart disease. Per his request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Friends and family may share their online condolences at: www.deansfuneralHe is survived by his sister, Sharon (Alfieri) . He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose (Maiolo) Martin. He loved his 'adopted' daughters, Ashley and Tiffany very much. Mark enjoyed playing drums. He was a charter member of the "Deadheads", the Grateful Dead fan group, and once even received some test pressings of singles from them. More than anything, Mark liked to make people laugh. He tried his hand at stand-up comedy in the 1990's, but he was at his funniest in day-to-day spontaneous moments. He was a larger-than-life character, with whom a simple trip to the store could easily turn into an international incident, involving various intelligence agencies, foreign intrigue and usually ending in the arrest of all parties involved. He enjoyed not watching sports of any kind, but he especially enjoyed not watching basketball. His hobbies included collecting stamps from fictitious countries and doing his spot-on Carol Channing impression. His annual International Charles Nelson Reilly Day parties are the stuff of legend. The world will be a more somber place without him.In lieu of flowers, do something silly today. Mark, make God laugh.