1/1
MARK MARTIN
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Martin

February 16, 1957 – November 5, 2020

Mark passed away in his sleep after a long struggle with COPD and heart disease. Per his request cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Friends and family may share their online condolences at: www.deansfuneral

home.com

He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Alfieri) . He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose (Maiolo) Martin. He loved his 'adopted' daughters, Ashley and Tiffany very much. Mark enjoyed playing drums. He was a charter member of the "Deadheads", the Grateful Dead fan group, and once even received some test pressings of singles from them. More than anything, Mark liked to make people laugh. He tried his hand at stand-up comedy in the 1990's, but he was at his funniest in day-to-day spontaneous moments. He was a larger-than-life character, with whom a simple trip to the store could easily turn into an international incident, involving various intelligence agencies, foreign intrigue and usually ending in the arrest of all parties involved. He enjoyed not watching sports of any kind, but he especially enjoyed not watching basketball. His hobbies included collecting stamps from fictitious countries and doing his spot-on Carol Channing impression. His annual International Charles Nelson Reilly Day parties are the stuff of legend. The world will be a more somber place without him.

In lieu of flowers, do something silly today. Mark, make God laugh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean Funeral Home - Sebring
256 W. Ohio
Sebring, OH 44672
330-938-2744
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved