|
|
Mark R. Grochowski
age 78 of Canton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Warsaw, Poland on April 3, 1941 to the late Richard Oliver and Irene Grochowski. He retired from Canton Drop Forge following 35 years of service. Mark was also the owner and operator of A-Natural Tree Service. He was proud of his Polish heritage and was very active at the former All Saints Catholic Church. Mark was an avid follower of all things Cleveland sports and WWE, and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Mark is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie (Popa); and his son, Richard Oliver.
He is survived by his daughter, Tamara (Charles) Owens; grandchildren: Michael and Mia Owens, Samantha, Joshua, and Jason Grochowski, and longtime loving companion, Evonne Mitchell. He also leaves behind many extended family members in Poland and England; his german shepherds, Zuh' and Natasha, and Baby Bubba the cat.
A funeral service to celebrate Mark's life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12 noon at Westminster Community Church, 171 Aultman Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708, with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating, burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior (11-11:45 a.m.) to the service at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019