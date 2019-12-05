Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Calvary Temple Hall
3045 Albrecht Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Temple Hall
3045 Albrecht Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
MARK R. NEELY Obituary
Mark R. Neely

60, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Akron, Mark had been employed by National Machine Company in Stow for thirty five years. Mark was a kind hearted man who loved older muscle cars, off road buggying and camping with his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. Preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Willie Neely; and brother, Keith Neely.

He is survived by sisters, Rochelle (John) Sherrill, Pam (Bob) Shell; brother, Tom Neely, and children, Melissa

Walters, Nick (Nichole) Neely, Brett Neely, and an expected grandchild in February 2020.

Calling hours will be at Calvary Temple Hall at 3045 Albrecht Ave., Akron, Ohio 44312 on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm with a short memorial service from 6:30 to 7:00 pm. Mr. Ernie Tidwell, a friend of Mark's, will lead the service. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019
