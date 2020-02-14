|
|
Mark R. Nordick
65, of Perry Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Mark was born on November 23, 1954 in Canton, Ohio the son of the late Royal Franklin Nordick and Peggy (Pavlides) Ballos. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of McKinley High School. Mark worked for Apple Creek Developmental Center and Canton Health Care. He enjoyed collecting dragons and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years of marriage, Sheryl (Woods) Nordick; daughter, Micki Newman; stepdaughter, Melanie Bucklew; stepson, Chris Brown; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Michael Nordick; sister, Thea Domino; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020