|
|
Mark Robert Martin
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, Mark Robert Martin transitioned from the physical world with his loving wife at his side after a long, hard fought battle with mesothelioma. Mark was born July 21, 1960 in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents David Sr. and Marilyn Martin. He grew up in Lake Mohawk and graduated from Malvern High School. He worked in construction and later as a machinist before falling ill. His great passion throughout his life was riding and racing motorcycles.
Mark was a proud and loving father to his daughters, Michelle and Cassidy; and step father to Joe and Matthew Burrell. Mark spent the last four years at his happiest after finding his love, his wife, Cecelia. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Martin Sr. and Marilyn Martin. He is survived by wife, Cecelia Martin; daughter, Michelle Rahn (Steve); and grandson, Otto of Columbia, MD; daughter, Cassidy Martin of Seattle, WA; step-son, Joe Burrell (Kate); and step grandchildren: Hannah and Xavier Burrell of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, step-son, Matthew Burrell of Akron, OH; and step granddaughter, Meadow of Green, OH; brother, David Martin Jr. (Kim) of Akron; brother, Eric Martin (Emily); and sister, Amy Martino (John) of Seattle, WA; and sister, Brenda Renicker (Mark) of Hanoverton, OH. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mark donated his body to science in hopes of helping others through medical research. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of Mark's life will be planned for friends and family at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020