Mark S. Thompson
Mark S. Thompson

age 58, of Akron, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron. He was born September 12, 1961 in Canton.

Mark is survived by his mother, Barbara Slezak; father, Bill Thompson; brothers, Dean and Scott Thompson, Chris Slezak; sister, Tiffany Pepper and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial has taken place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Hartville

330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
