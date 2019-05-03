Mark S. Wiskofske



age 56, passed away suddenly on April 26, 2019. He was born in Massillon on December 17, 1962, to the late Clarence and Louise Wiskofske. He was a 1981 graduate of Jackson High School. Mark worked for T Meldrum's and Altercare of Navarre as a cook. Mark was a musician starting at age 14, he sang, played a variety of instruments, but specialized on the guitar. He also enjoyed trivia, listening to Elvis Costello, The Beatles among his many favorites.



He is survived by his daughters: Katie (Lyle) Reed, Sara Wiskofske and Hailey Wiskofske; grandchildren, Bernard Blake and Julian Reed; brother, Victor (Cindy) Wiskofske; sister, Debbie Chandler; his companion, Kimberlee M. Henry and her children; and a host of relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019