The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK WISKOFSKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK S. WISKOFSKE


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARK S. WISKOFSKE Obituary
Mark S. Wiskofske

age 56, passed away suddenly on April 26, 2019. He was born in Massillon on December 17, 1962, to the late Clarence and Louise Wiskofske. He was a 1981 graduate of Jackson High School. Mark worked for T Meldrum's and Altercare of Navarre as a cook. Mark was a musician starting at age 14, he sang, played a variety of instruments, but specialized on the guitar. He also enjoyed trivia, listening to Elvis Costello, The Beatles among his many favorites.

He is survived by his daughters: Katie (Lyle) Reed, Sara Wiskofske and Hailey Wiskofske; grandchildren, Bernard Blake and Julian Reed; brother, Victor (Cindy) Wiskofske; sister, Debbie Chandler; his companion, Kimberlee M. Henry and her children; and a host of relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now