Mark Storch
68, of Jackson Township, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mark was born in North Canton, Ohio on May 25, 1951 to the late Harry And Harriet Storch. He graduated from Hoover High School in 1969. He was retired from Republic Steel Corp in 2015. Mark loved the outdoors. His life was hunting, fishing, golfing, riding or anything anyone would ask him to do. He was there. Sitting high in a tree, all alone, from dawn to dusk on a dreary day was his idea of a great time. He especially loved time with his family. He was very proud of his children. Watching his son through the years in all his sports and his daughter in all her activities. He would never miss a thing. He was very proud of what they have become and glad he was able to be there for all their major milestones in life. He was so proud and loved very much his only grandchild, Alaina. He also had many friends, who meant so much to him.
Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rosanne (Godagidis) Storch; two children, Kelly (Kyle) Herbruck, Kevin (Shyan) Storch; and one granddaughter, Alaina who he loved very much. Also survived by his brother, Danny (Shirley) Storch.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2019