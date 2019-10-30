Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation at Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Mark T. Vance


1954 - 2019
Mark T. Vance Obituary
Mark T. Vance

age 65, of Canton, passed away Monday October 28, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born March 21, 1954 in Canton. He was formerly employed by Guist Painting and Canton Drop Forge. Mark was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #3228, The Club and Ida's Café.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Vance; mother, Norma Jean Munson; step-father, Frank Plues; brother, Steve Vance; granddaughter, Rachel and one step-brother. Mark is survived by his wife, Chris R. (Andersen) to whom he was married 22 years; three children, Andrew (Melissa) Vance, Natalie (Paul) Sivert and Abby Vance; step-daughter, Gaylee Loch; six grandchildren; two brothers, Phil (Cathy) Vance and Dan (Christy) Vance; one sister, Tracy (Bill) Warner; two step-sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday October 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave with Pastor Richard Harvey officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours before services on Thursday (4-6 pm). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
