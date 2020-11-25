1/1
Marla Sue Grable
1958 - 2020
Marla Sue Grable

61, of North Canton passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a long standing illness. She was born Dec. 19, 1958, to Louise Schreckengost. Marla graduated from Hoover High School in 1977. She was married to Scott A. Grable on Sept. 1, 1985. Marla is survived by her husband, Scott; children, Timothy and Stephanie (Michael); mother, Louise; sister, Deborah (Mark), and brother, Bill (Kim). Marla enjoyed volunteering with the Hoover Instrumental Music Association and was proud to be a mother figure to anyone who needed one. Her children's friends were always an extension of her own family.

There will be no services held due to the ongoing pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
1 entry
November 24, 2020
She was the best friend a person could ever have. High spirits, full of love and fun, will miss her terribly. Praying for peace for the family..
Randi Morris
Friend
