Marlene Ann Scott
Marlene Ann Scott 9/28/1937 – 9/18/2020

Born in Bellaire, Ohio to the late George and Carolyn Vierheller, she is survived by her husband of 63 years, Loyal Scott; children, Phyllis (Rick) Molyneaux and Loyal (Angela) Scott Jr.; grandchildren, Craig (Miranda) Villard, Kristy (Ben) Herron, Andrea Molyneaux, Chad (Amanda) Molyneaux, Sarah Scott, Kate (Kobie) Litaker; seven great grandchildren.

Services will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 pm in the Schneeberger Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 pm before the service. To share a memory or sign the online guest book, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237

Published in The Repository from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
