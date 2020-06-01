Marlene C. (Bailey) Miller76, of 9082 Cement Bridge Road, Dundee, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home following a period of declining health. She was born in Massillon, Ohio, on February 25, 1944 to the late Ronald W. and Margaret F. (Smith) Bailey and married John A. Miller on April 20, 1963. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.She is survived by her husband, John; children: Elizabeth (Danny) Yoder, Mark (Laura) Miller, Malinda (Mark) Miller, Wayne (Leah) Miller, Susan (Jerry) Weaver, Stephen Miller, Eddie (Becky) Miller, Esther Miller and Matthew Miller; 42 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and a brother, Francis Bailey. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Michael Miller; grandson, Andrew; brothers: Larry Bailey, Gary Bailey, and Gregory Bailey.Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Daniel Yoder residence, 9060 Cement Bridge Road with Minister Eli B. Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery, Wayne Township, Tuscarawas County. Friends may call any time at the Daniel Yoder residence. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the kind and loving care. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252