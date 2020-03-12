|
Marlene F. Nicholas
52, of Justus, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at her home following a lengthy sixteen year battle with cancer. She was born in Massillon on February 3, 1968 to the late Elmer and Mary (Cerett) Dillehay and married Jerry D. Nicholas on October 22, 1988 and he survives. She had been employed by Dutch Valley Restaurant in Sugarcreek.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Samantha Nicholas; a brother, Harold (Debra) Dillehay; and sisters, Linda (the late Butch) Gnagy and Mary (Jerry) Sprenger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Tawney.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 .a.m at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow in the Welty Cemetery near Brewster. Friends may call on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Dr. Trehan and the staff at the Aultman Cancer Center and the Aultman Hospice for their caring assistance during Marlene's illness.
Spidell -Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020