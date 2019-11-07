|
Marlene Helen Boni
80, passed away on November 5, 2019, with her family by her side in Akron, OH. She was born May 27, 1939, in Canton, Ohio to Charles and Hazel Goss. She was a graduate of Canton McKinley. Marlene was married to William "Bill" on April 26, 1957, and they were married 44 wonderful years. Marlene worked midnights in the nursery at Timken Mercy for over 30 years. She fiercely loved her family, enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends, shopping, cooking and watching Cleveland sports.
Our spirited matriarch is survived by her daughter, Sherrie (Phil) Bearden; son, Jeff Boni; nine grandchildren, and many adoring great-grandchildren. Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Boni; parents, Charles and Hazel; and five loving siblings.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at Rossi Family Funeral Home in Canton. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9th., at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski, celebrant. Burial will follow the funeral at Calvary Cemetery in Massillon. Funeral procession will form at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019