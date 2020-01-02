|
Marlene J. Keller
age 84, of North Canton, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Dover, Ohio to the late Albert M. and Alma (Gibler) Weinhardt. Marlene had worked at the Hoover Company as secretary of Labor relations, administrative assistant for Internal Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 185 and then later in life worked for Ohio Valley Foods. Marlene was a member of the North Canton Jacyeetes and of St. Paul's Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on April 27, 2019; beloved aunt, Freda Foster; sister-in-law, Letha Weinhardt; and brother-in-law, John Magna. Marlene is survived by brothers, Richard, Ivan (Helen), Leo (Barbara), Joel (Sharon), John (Patricia) and Robert (Jan) Weinhardt; and sister, Diane Magna.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave. NW with Father John Keehner as officiant. Marlene will be interred with her husband, Donald at a later date in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Ohio Society for the prevention of Cruelty to animals (Ohio SPCA) PO Box 546, Grove City, Ohio 43123. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
