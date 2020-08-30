Marlene Kay (Miller) Senter
age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 while under hospice care in her home surrounded by family. Marlene was born on May 14, 1946, in Canton, OH, to the late Ross and Treva (Vandersall) Miller, preceded in death by a brother, Gene. Upon graduation from Timken High School, in 1964, Marlene worked at the Timken Roller Company for about two years before starting to raise a family. After that she was employed by the City of North Canton and the Hoover Company. In her later years, Marlene had volunteered at the Hoover Historical Center for 14 years and with that received the Angel Award. She also attended First Christian Church in Canton.
Marlene is survived by her two children, Tim and Molly (Edwards) Senter of North Canton, Tracy (Senter) and Greg Skelton of Louisville; two grandchildren, Corey and Brooke; sisters, Janet and Neal Waltz, Carol and Rick Lewis; sister-in-Law, Shirley (Trego) Miller. Marlene's life centered around her strong Christian faith, her family, and her love of flowers/gardening, crafts, baking and an extensive collection of teddy bears. She also had a love for cheering on her Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 3-5 p.m. at Reed
Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. A funeral service will follow for the family. She will be cremated and her ashes spread at another time. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Those unable to attend or wish to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721