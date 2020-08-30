1/1
MARLENE KAY MILLER SENTER
1946 - 2020
Marlene Kay (Miller) Senter

age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 while under hospice care in her home surrounded by family. Marlene was born on May 14, 1946, in Canton, OH, to the late Ross and Treva (Vandersall) Miller, preceded in death by a brother, Gene. Upon graduation from Timken High School, in 1964, Marlene worked at the Timken Roller Company for about two years before starting to raise a family. After that she was employed by the City of North Canton and the Hoover Company. In her later years, Marlene had volunteered at the Hoover Historical Center for 14 years and with that received the Angel Award. She also attended First Christian Church in Canton.

Marlene is survived by her two children, Tim and Molly (Edwards) Senter of North Canton, Tracy (Senter) and Greg Skelton of Louisville; two grandchildren, Corey and Brooke; sisters, Janet and Neal Waltz, Carol and Rick Lewis; sister-in-Law, Shirley (Trego) Miller. Marlene's life centered around her strong Christian faith, her family, and her love of flowers/gardening, crafts, baking and an extensive collection of teddy bears. She also had a love for cheering on her Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 3-5 p.m. at Reed

Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel. A funeral service will follow for the family. She will be cremated and her ashes spread at another time. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Those unable to attend or wish to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
August 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Marlene's passing. Our family and the Miller family were neighbors for many years growing up. I have a lot of fond memories of those times. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers
Linda Eckenrode
Friend
August 30, 2020
It's hard to say goodbye to someone who was a part of our lives from Kindergarten through high school. Although we lost touch so many years ago the memories of our youth are still happy ones.
Karen Kirsch
Friend
August 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy from the TVHS Class of 1964.
Betty Susbauer
Classmate
