The Repository Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Jacob Lutheran Church
8697 Mudbrook Rd. NW
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Jacob Lutheran Church
8697 Mudbrook Rd. NW
Massillon, OH
Marlene Leah Lazaroff


1931 - 2020
Marlene Leah Lazaroff Obituary
Marlene Leah Lazaroff

age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Woodbridge, Va., at Sentara Medical Center. Marlene was born on Oct. 15, 1931 in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Oscar Otto Zarnke and Henrietta (Albers) Zarnke. Marlene lived most of her life as a resident of northeast Ohio living in Cleveland, Youngstown, Massillon, Akron, Canal Fulton and Canton. She moved to Virginia in 2018 to be close to her immediate family. She was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School in Massillon. Marlene was a member of St. Jacob Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jackson Township, Ohio for 42 years.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Stephen Lazaroff in 2012; her son, James Russell Lazaroff in 1974; and her sister, Lorna Ethel Brown (nee Zarnke) in 1997. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mark (Ilka-Ulrike) Lazaroff of Clifton, Va.; her grandchildren, Timothy Lazaroff and Daniel (Nadja) Lazaroff; and two great-granddaughters, Lyla and Dawn Lazaroff.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook Rd. NW, Massillon, OH 44646. Pastor Lynn Williamson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
