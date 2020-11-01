Marlin E. Grohl



"Together Again"



age 82, of Canton, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1938, in Canton, to the late Joseph and Christina (Francis) Grohl. Marlin served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Republic/ LTV Steel after more than 30 years of service. Marlin and his late wife, Vianne, camped at Clay's Park in Canal Fulton where they made many dear friends and wonderful memories. He loved playing cards at his residence in Rolling Hills Park, Massillon.



In addition to his parents and wife, Marlin is preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Matz. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Notch of Mesa, AZ; and son, Dennis (Kari) Grohl of Canton, OH; five grandchildren; sisters, Josie Kostka of East Canton and Eleanor Ley of St. Cloud, FL; and several nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours or services planned and he will be laid to rest next to his wife at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



