Marling L. Abel, M.D.

entered into his heavenly rest at age 92 at home. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Marling was born in Magnolia, Ohio on February 14, 1928 to the late Mary Maurer Abel and Edwin Abel. His parents later moved to Canton, Ohio, where Marling attended Cedar, Baxter and Worley Grade Schools, and enjoyed his high school years at Canton Lehman High School where he graduated in 1946, with many lifelong friends. His extra-curricular activities included chorus, operettas, and sports where he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball. Following high school, Marling attended Adelbert College at Western Reserve University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in science. He was accepted into the Ohio State University College of Medicine and graduated in 1954. During his senior year, Marling was married to Marion Fisher from Upper Arlington, Ohio. After medical college graduation, Marling interned at Akron City Hospital for one year. He was then drafted into the U.S. Navy in September of 1955. Marling was assigned to the Coronado Naval Station Hospital, where he took care of the sick and happily delivered babies until his discharge in September 1957.

He and his wife, Marion, and young daughter, Maryanne settled in North Canton, Ohio, where he joined Dr. William Krickbaum in the family practice of medicine which included "HOUSE CALLS!!." While in North Canton, the Abel Family was increased to four children. Thomas, Sally, and Bill were born at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. After ten great years in Ohio, Marling and family moved to Cocoa Beach, Florida, in the summer of 1967, where he partnered with Dr. Joseph Von Thron, who was a classmate and roommate when they were medical students at Ohio State. Marling continued to practice medicine until he retired in May 2007, after 53 years of active medical practice. Following his retirement, Marling and Marion moved to Greenville, South Carolina to be closer to family. Marion passed away, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease in 2011. Marling continued to live in Greenville where he appreciated the many kindnesses of friends and family. After deciding to go to his high school reunion, Marling became reacquainted with a widow of one of his classmates, whom he had known for 60+ years. Her name was Dona McConnell. One thing led to another and they were

happily married on July 18, 2015 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Marling is survived by his wife, Dona; four children, Maryanne Dunnivant (Jeff), Thomas Abel (Chien Hui), Sally Hipps (Donald), and Bill Abel; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a niece and nephews. In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Abel (Carleen); and a nephew, Dan Abel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the fight against Alzheimer's disease, Breast Cancer, or to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
May 29, 2020
My sincere condolences , he was a wonderful human being!
Han grossmann
May 26, 2020
Great man, great physician. A life well lived.
Drew Seibert
Friend
May 23, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
May 22, 2020
Sally & Billy, thinking of you & your family.
Knowing & working with your dad at the Health First Clinic in Cocoa Beach was a privilege.
May your fond & loving memories of your dad bring you great comfort & smiles.
Ann Lounsbury Rake CBHS Class of 77
Ann Rake
Coworker
May 22, 2020
went to Dr. Able several times when I was young. He was a great Doctor. I also went to school with one of his son's Billy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lisa Campbell Cuppett
