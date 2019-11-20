|
|
Marlyn Lee Class
Age 85, of Canton, passed away Sunday evening Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Canton on Dec. 20, 1933 to the late Clarence H. and Anna C. (Schlegel) Class. Marlyn attended North Canton High School and worked at United Parcel Service in Akron for 42 years where he retired in 1999. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton where he married his wife and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. He was active in his church as an usher and also served at public dinners. Marlyn was a member of the William McKinley Masonic Lodge in Canton, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard (Dick) Class; and his sister, Jean Cumberledge. He is survived by his wife, Jean M. Class; children, Terry L. Class, Larry R. Class of Canton, Pamela J. (Dean) Kakos, Craig A. (Cindy) Class of Massillon. His grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Alycia and Erica Kakos, Michael, Matthew, and Marcus Class all of Massillon.
Friends and family may gather at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S. Main St., NW North Canton, Saturday from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion United Church of Christ of North Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019