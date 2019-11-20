Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
415 S. Main St
NW North Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
415 S. Main St
NW North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyn Class
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyn Lee Class


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlyn Lee Class Obituary
Marlyn Lee Class

Age 85, of Canton, passed away Sunday evening Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Canton on Dec. 20, 1933 to the late Clarence H. and Anna C. (Schlegel) Class. Marlyn attended North Canton High School and worked at United Parcel Service in Akron for 42 years where he retired in 1999. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton where he married his wife and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. He was active in his church as an usher and also served at public dinners. Marlyn was a member of the William McKinley Masonic Lodge in Canton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard (Dick) Class; and his sister, Jean Cumberledge. He is survived by his wife, Jean M. Class; children, Terry L. Class, Larry R. Class of Canton, Pamela J. (Dean) Kakos, Craig A. (Cindy) Class of Massillon. His grandchildren whom he loved and adored, Alycia and Erica Kakos, Michael, Matthew, and Marcus Class all of Massillon.

Friends and family may gather at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S. Main St., NW North Canton, Saturday from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion United Church of Christ of North Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -