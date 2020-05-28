Marsha A. Stokes Hall
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha A. Stokes Hall

73, departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 22,1946 in Canton. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin L. Hall; parents, James and Ruth Stokes; brothers, Ronald L. Stokes and Jonathan Stokes; sister, Linda B. Stokes; granddaughter, Shawntia Foster and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Marsha leaves to cherish her children, Kimberly A. Carter, Kathryn R. (Rommel) Whitfield and Keenan L. (Brandy) Hall; brothers, Norman L. Stokes, Kevin J. Stokes, Derek T. Stokes and Jeremy Stokes; sisters, Jennifer L. Manigo and Deidre K. Stokes Davis; grandchildren, Travis, Airrion, Alicia, Alex, Katie, Breanna, Kyle, Braxton, Kevin, Courtney, Kevon, Tia, Tiarra, DJ, Jasmine and Sydney; special nieces, KiOnna Stokes, Courtney Stokes, Celeste Townsley; great-niece, Ashley Stokes and a host of niece, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Aultman Cancer Center, named under Ruth Stokes, Marsha A. Stokes Hall and Jennifer Manigo. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Stokes family and prayers up for family that ascended into transition before us .
Adrian Armstead
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved