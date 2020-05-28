Marsha A. Stokes Hall
73, departed this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on Sept. 22,1946 in Canton. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin L. Hall; parents, James and Ruth Stokes; brothers, Ronald L. Stokes and Jonathan Stokes; sister, Linda B. Stokes; granddaughter, Shawntia Foster and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Marsha leaves to cherish her children, Kimberly A. Carter, Kathryn R. (Rommel) Whitfield and Keenan L. (Brandy) Hall; brothers, Norman L. Stokes, Kevin J. Stokes, Derek T. Stokes and Jeremy Stokes; sisters, Jennifer L. Manigo and Deidre K. Stokes Davis; grandchildren, Travis, Airrion, Alicia, Alex, Katie, Breanna, Kyle, Braxton, Kevin, Courtney, Kevon, Tia, Tiarra, DJ, Jasmine and Sydney; special nieces, KiOnna Stokes, Courtney Stokes, Celeste Townsley; great-niece, Ashley Stokes and a host of niece, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Aultman Cancer Center, named under Ruth Stokes, Marsha A. Stokes Hall and Jennifer Manigo. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.