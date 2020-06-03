Marsha Alice Yaw Nau
age 87, died Friday afternoon at her home in Canton, Ohio, following a courageous battle with cancer. Marsha was born in 1932 in Cambridge, Ohio and was the eldest daughter of the late Leland and Oral B. Yaw (Davis). Marsha attended Cambridge High School and moved to Canton, Ohio. She married Clyde Frances Nau in 1953 and they settled in Canton for the rest of their married lives. Marsha raised five boys and was very social with family, friends, and Clyde's work colleagues. Marsha was a successful business owner, starting several businesses that centered on crafts, health, and nutrition. Marsha was an avid reader and talented artist. She was a loving mother who supported her five boys in school and sports activities during their high school and college days. She adored and was adored by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marsha and Clyde vacationed to Myrtle Beach, S.C., annually with friends and family.
Marsha was preceded in death by husband of 52 years Clyde F. Nau. Marsha is survived by five sons, Clyde Dennis (Heidi) Nau of North Palm Beach, Fla., David J. (Jo Ellen) of Pinehurst, N.C., Douglas R. Nau of Canton, Ohio, Robert A. (Mickey) Nau of Louisville, Ohio, Brian D. (Heather) Nau of Canton, Ohio; sister, Judith Yaw of West Virginia and her daughter Marcie Reese of Goochland, Va. Marsha has been blessed to have 10 wonderful grandchildren, Ashley Bausch, Jeff Nau, Kelly Nau Hormez, Eric Nau, Leah Nau-Boy Doe, Lauren Nau-Sandoval, Hunter Nau, Sean Nau, Casey Nau and Cami Nau. Marsha is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Natalie Davis, Kayla Ferrier, Steven Nau, Jonathan Nau, Ethan Nau-Theoret and Olivia Nau-Theoret.
There will be a private family memorial service at a future date to celebrate Marsha's life and contributions to her devoted family. Marsha's arrangements are being handled by family friends at Wackerly Funeral Home of Canton, Ohio. Please feel free to pass on your condolences to the family on our: "Online Registry Page" at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com. We ask for your prayers for the family as they mourn the passing of the family matriarch.
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.