Marsha E. Robinson
1955 - 2020
Marsha E. Robinson

65, of Navarre, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born in Millersburg on July 4, 1955 to the late Raymond and Jessie (Rowe) Ames and married Larry D. Robinson on August 1, 1973. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2019. Marsha enjoyed shopping, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by children, Cherie (Shawn) Mack of Brewster, Jason (Angie) Robinson of Beach City and Valerie (Van) Lash of Massillon; seven grandchildren, Devyn, Joshua, Hunter, Madelynn, Jadon, Wade and Peyton; a great grandbaby on the way; sisters, Clara (Melvin) Crider, Martha Gilbert, Mildred Greegor and Barbara Mitchell; and brothers, Luther and Richard Ames. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia Barnhart, Shirley Martin, Dale Ames, Joan Rodhe, Betty Engelhart, Bruce Ames, Patricia Russell and William Ames.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 1-2:45 PM at the Spidel Funeral Home in Brewster followed by a graveside service at 3:00 PM at Welty Cemetery. Masks will be required and social distancing will occur. The family will gather at an outside location following the service for a time of food and fellowship.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfunera.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Welty Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc.
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
