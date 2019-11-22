|
|
Martha A. Brown
age 79 of North Lawrence, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home after a short illness. She was born March 31, 1940, in Morgantown, WV. daughter of the late William and Lydia (Williams) Woods. She retired from MCA Sign Company.
Martha is survived by sons Michael, Roger, David and Daniel Lepley, daughter Brenda (Lepley) Gill and Tammy (Lepley)Kovats, grandchildren Kayleigh, Mardi, Mary, Dale, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Devin and Melanie, great-grandchildren, Mikey and Caleb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Brown, daughter Peggy (Lepley) Hedges and daughter-in-law Rebecca (Rohr) Lepley.
Following her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Brookfield Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2019