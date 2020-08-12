Martha A. Royer
82, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1938 the daughter of the late Clarence and Della Royer. Martha graduated from McKinley High School. She retired from Canton Orthopedics after 30 plus years as an X-Ray Technician. Martha enjoyed the outdoors, nature, animals especially her cats and Chinese Food.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Royer. Martha is survived by her brother, Clarence "Jim" (Arlene) Royer; nephew, Al (Wendy) Royer; niece, Elaine Yohn; four great nieces and nephews; and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Darlene Sickles, Tonya Rose, and Hospice for all your compassion, love, and care.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, 4414 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721