The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Aultman Hospice. You are invited to view Martha's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,

330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
