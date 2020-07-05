1/1
Martha E. Kucyk
1929 - 2020
Martha E. Kucyk

Together Again

91, of Canton, Ohio passed away at Mercy Medical Center on July 1st, 2020. Martha was born in Barnhill, Ohio, on May 15, 1929 to the late Vincent and Sophia Tylka. She worked at the U.S. Ceramic Tile Company for 38 years, as well as at May Company and Walmart. Her enjoyments included vacationing at Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas, watching children and grandchildren's sporting events, and watching Cleveland sports teams.

She is preceded in death by Charles Kucyk, 2015 and John Esaly, 1976; sisters, Katherine Bassiletti, Helen Frazier and Margaret Galbraith; brothers, Marion Tylka, Vincent Tylka and Frederick Tylka. Survived by her sister, Tereasa Cihon of Dover; children, James (Dee) Rondinella of Canton, Gene (Brenda) Esaly of Louisville; stepchildren, Paul (Sharon) Kucyk, Jay (Nina) Kucyk, and Verona (Steve) Bryan; grandchildren, Cassandra, Christopher and Catherine Rondinella, Jay and Craig Howell, Randy Esaly, Mary, Sarah, Kolby, and Cooper Kucyk; great grandchildren, Jokab, Ian and Eli Howell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville on Tuesday July 7, 2020. Family and Friends may visit from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be from 11:30-12 p.m. officiated by Father Edward Beneleit. Entombment will take place at Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to send condolences or leave a special message may do so at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home online guestbook, www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
