1/
Martha E. Kucyk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha E. Kucyk

Funeral Services will be held at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville on Tuesday July 7, 2020. Family and Friends may visit from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be from 11:30-12 p.m. officiated by Father Edward Beneleit. Entombment will take place at Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to send condolences or leave a special message may do so at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home online guestbook,

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved