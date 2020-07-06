Martha E. KucykFuneral Services will be held at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville on Tuesday July 7, 2020. Family and Friends may visit from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be from 11:30-12 p.m. officiated by Father Edward Beneleit. Entombment will take place at Dover Burial Park. Those wishing to send condolences or leave a special message may do so at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home online guestbook,Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory330-875-2811Serving Ohio FamiliesSince 1867