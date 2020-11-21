Martha Ellen Coblentz
81, of Amesville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 28, 1939, in Hartville, Ohio, daughter of the late Henry and Keturah Byler Troyer. Martha was the widow of the late Jonas Coblentz Jr. She was a member of Belle Center Amish Church.
Martha is survived by her sons, Paul (Diana) Coblentz of Hartville, Steven Coblentz of Broadway, Virginia, Daniel (Betty) Coblentz of Naples, Idaho and Nathan (Mary Sue) Coblentz of Logan; daughter, JoAnna (Harlen) Helmuth of Amesville; fifteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Eli Troyer of Hartville and Leon Troyer of Belle Center and sisters, Laura Mast of Hartville and Fannie Schrock of Hustonville, Kentucky. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Coblentz and brothers, Wallace and Paul Troyer.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at the residence of Steven Coblentz, 7443 County Road 49, Belle Center, Ohio, 43310. Burial will be in Belle Center Amish Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the residence of Steven Coblentz, 7443 County Road 49, Belle Center, Ohio, 43310 on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com