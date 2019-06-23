|
Martha Harris
95, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, at Windsor Medical Center in North Canton, where she resided for the last 5 ½ years. Born on February 8, 1924 in Pleasant City, OH she was the youngest daughter of S.L. and Hattie
Martha was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years Albert H. Harris, son Dr. Robert A. Harris, grandsons Steven and David Harris, sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Ralph Engle, and sister Mary Kadrovach. She is survived by her children Mary and Steve Wilder, Maggie (Sissy) and Mark Sharff, Molly Harris, and Katy Harris; and her grandchildren Sam and Jamie Sharff, Betsy and Dan Nelson, and Michael Harris.
Martha was a member of Temple Israel, Sisterhood, and Hadassah, as well as, The Founders Circle at Ohio University. She and Albert were founding members of both Arrowhead Country Club in North Canton and University Park Country Club in Sarasota, FL.
A private graveside service was held at North Lawn Cemetery. Her legacy of love and strength will continue to envelop all of those who miss her. Donations may be made to the Mazon Fund at Temple Israel, Canton, OH, or the Robert A. Harris, D.O. '82 Memorial Scholarship Fund at The Ohio University Foundation, PO Box 869, Athens, OH 45701.
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019