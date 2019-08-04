|
Martha Hyre Morgan
Age 81, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Martha was born in Akron, May 10, 1938, to the late Robert Grove and Laura (Maddox) Hyre, Sr. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Nursing, graduating in 1960 with a BSN and then in 1962 with her Masters. Martha was a nursing instructor for The Ohio State University College of Nursing and Capital University College of Nursing from 1960-1968, she spent several years working in her husband's pediatric dental practice, and from 1995-2011 for the Canton City Schools in the Adult Career & Technical Program teaching medical insurance and billing as well as being a Health Coordinator. Martha was a member of Sigma Theta Tau, International Nursing Honorary and Christ Presbyterian Church where she spent many years teaching Sunday School and serving in leadership roles supporting the mission of the church. Throughout the 1980s she volunteered with Canton Youth Symphony. She was a prolific reader and knitter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, PFC Herbert F. Morgan, USMC; and nephew, Robert Brian Hyre. She is survived by her husband, Leslie Darrell Morgan, DDS, whom she married September 7, 1968; daughter, Holly Elizabeth Morgan; and brother, Robert Grove (Sandy) Hyre, Jr.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Christ Presbyterian Church, 530 Tuscarawas St W. Friends may call one hour prior to service. A private interment was held for the family at North Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robert Grove Hyre Community Learning Center Resource Center, 2443 Wedgewood Drive, Akron, OH 44312, Christ Presbyterian Church Library Fund, 530 Tuscarawas Street, W., Canton, OH 44702, Cross Roads Hospice Green, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. East, Uniontown, OH 44685, or Windsor Medical Center, 1454 East Maple St. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
