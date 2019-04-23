Home

Martha Lucas
Martha Jane Lucas


Martha Jane Lucas Obituary
Martha Jane Lucas 1924-2019

Age 94 of Minerva, passed away at Arbors at Minerva on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Martha was born in Malvern, Ohio on August 31, 1924 to Jacob and Carrie J (Kirkpatrick) Wadsworth. Martha was a member of the St. Martin Lutheran Church and was also involved in the Brown Township Grange.

Martha is survived by two daughters, Donna (Steve) Fletcher of Minerva and Diane (Ralph) Clark of North Georgetown; two sons, Dale (Janice) Lucas of Alliance and Daniel (Arthea) Lucas of Canton; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Newell of Carrollton; and a brother, Fred Wadsworth of Canton. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lucas; a grandson; and siblings, Mary Boice, William Wadsworth, Helen Budinski, Mildred Ridzon, and Carrie Bailey.

Funeral services will be held at St. Martin Lutheran Church, 301 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with A. Wallace Anderson of St. Martin Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 at St. Martin Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
