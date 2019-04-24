Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jane Lucas

Obituary Flowers

Martha Jane Lucas Obituary
Martha Jane

Lucas

Funeral services will be held at St. Martin Lutheran Church, 301 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with A. Wallace Anderson of St. Martin Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 at St. Martin Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may express condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.