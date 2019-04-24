|
|
|
Martha Jane
Lucas
Funeral services will be held at St. Martin Lutheran Church, 301 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with A. Wallace Anderson of St. Martin Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 at St. Martin Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may express condolences at our website:
www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More