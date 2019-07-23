|
Martha Jane Nelson
Together Again
88, of Canton passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born February 12, 1931 in East Liverpool, Ohio to the late Everson and Nedra Knoblock. Martha was a member of 1st Lutheran Church for 50 plus years and the Jollies 60's. She was attending 1st Baptists Church in Massillon. Martha retired from Mercy Medical in 2000 with 25 years of service.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Barbara South; brothers, Donald, David and Charles Knoblock. Martha is survived by her children, Donald (Judy) Nelson, Richard (Debra) Nelson, John (Debbie) Nelson, Deborah Greene, Diane (Tim) Reese) and Lisa Saucier; nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flower please make donations to 1st Lutheran Church, 909 Tuscarawas St. E, Canton, OH 44707. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019