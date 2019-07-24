Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Martha Jane Nelson


1931 - 2019
Martha Jane Nelson Obituary
Martha Jane

Nelson

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flower please make donations to 1st Lutheran Church, 909 Tuscarawas St. E, Canton, OH 44707. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019
