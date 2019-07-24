|
|
|
Martha Jane
Nelson
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flower please make donations to 1st Lutheran Church, 909 Tuscarawas St. E, Canton, OH 44707. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019