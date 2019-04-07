Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for MARTHA BARKHEIMER
MARTHA L. BARKHEIMER


1930 - 2019 Obituary
MARTHA L. BARKHEIMER Obituary
Martha L. Barkheimer

"Together Again"

Age 88, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Forest, OH, a daughter of the late Clarence "Pete" and Lucille (Johnson) Naus, and was a life resident of Mineral City and Magnolia. Martha was retired from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co. in East Sparta, after 38 years service, where she was a tile sorter. She was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth L. Barkheimer, on Nov. 5, 2013; one sister; and two brothers, Adora Pingstock, John Flowers, and Clarence "Corky" Naus.

She is survived by one daughter and one son, Patricia (Gary) Yoho and Kenneth G. (Jane) Barkheimer; three grandchildren: Leisa (Donald) Dunham, Tracey (Mike) Reichard, and Troy (Euna) Yoho; six great-grandchildren: Emilee (Andrew) Humphrey, Jared Reichard, Natalie Reichard, Carri (George) Larsen, Eric Yoho, and Leah Dunham; two great-great-granddaughters, Hannah and Haylee Humphrey; one sister, Ruth Anna Titus; numerous nieces and nephews; her special friends, John and Kaaren Grodhaus; and her cat, Mickey.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Martha's memory may be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708, to provide food for the families being served. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
