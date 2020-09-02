Martha L. "Marty" Sibilaage 100, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1919 in Holmes County, OH, to the late Joseph and Ora (Marthey) Besancon. Marty resided in Massillon, OH, for most of her life where she worked as a secretary and later as the bookkeeper for the Massillon YWCA. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and enjoyed quilting with the parish quilters. For the last 12 years, Marty has resided in Smyrna, GA, where she was very involved with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marty was known for her stylish clothes, love of walking, her breakfast group, and days spent at the beach with family and friends.Surviving are her daughters, Susan Sibila of Smyrna, GA and Sara (David) Thompson of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren: Molly (Ray) Couey of Rome, GA, Kristy (Jacob) Jewell of California, MD, and David Hunter Thompson of Cartersville, GA; great-grandchildren: Tanner, Trey, and Tucker Couey. In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John A. Sibila, who died in 1989; brother, Atlee Besancon; and sisters, Vera Sprinkle and Therese Kiefer.A memorial Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church in Massillon with burial at Calvary Cemetery at a later date due to the current pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at:McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 740-587-0161