1/1
Martha L. "Marty" Sibila
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha L. "Marty" Sibila

age 100, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in 1919 in Holmes County, OH, to the late Joseph and Ora (Marthey) Besancon. Marty resided in Massillon, OH, for most of her life where she worked as a secretary and later as the bookkeeper for the Massillon YWCA. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon and enjoyed quilting with the parish quilters. For the last 12 years, Marty has resided in Smyrna, GA, where she was very involved with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marty was known for her stylish clothes, love of walking, her breakfast group, and days spent at the beach with family and friends.

Surviving are her daughters, Susan Sibila of Smyrna, GA and Sara (David) Thompson of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren: Molly (Ray) Couey of Rome, GA, Kristy (Jacob) Jewell of California, MD, and David Hunter Thompson of Cartersville, GA; great-grandchildren: Tanner, Trey, and Tucker Couey. In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John A. Sibila, who died in 1989; brother, Atlee Besancon; and sisters, Vera Sprinkle and Therese Kiefer.

A memorial Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church in Massillon with burial at Calvary Cemetery at a later date due to the current pandemic. Online condolences may be expressed at:

www.mcpeekhoekstra.com

McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home, 740-587-0161

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved