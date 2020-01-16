|
|
Martha Lee (Byrd) Levert
age 74, passed away on January 2, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. Martha was born on June 5, 1945 in Boligee, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Gerald and Sean (Angela) Levert, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Kandice (Leonard) Brooks. Martha, a devoted Jehovah's Witness for more than 40 years, enjoyed spending her time in the ministry teaching others about Jehovah God and his wonderful promises for humankind. She was well known for her excellent cooking skills and loved being outdoors working in her garden. She was also a fan of Western movies and television shows. Martha was a world traveler, having been to Europe and Africa throughout the course of her life. A grandmother to Keith Potts, Shareaun (Carson) Carter, Lemicah Levert, Carlysia Levert, Sean (Jennifer) Levert, Jr., Bre'Oni Levert, Brandon Levert, Camryn Levert, Kennedy Brooks, Logan Brooks, Chad Levert, Kyle Brooks; and a host of great grandchildren. Martha also cherished and loved her large and extended family and will be truly missed by her surviving sisters, brother and beloved nieces, nephews and many friends.
There will be a private family memorial service on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Services entrusted to Reed Funeral Home, 705 Raff Road S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020