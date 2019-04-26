|
Martha Louise Stripe (Smith)
1932-2019
Martha Stripe, 87, formerly of Green passed away April 24, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio. Martha was born February 3, 1932 in Rootstown to the late Ora and Hazel Smith.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Stripe. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Rita) and Earl (Kathy) Stripe; grandchildren, Mandy, Misty, Lathan, Rachel and Alec; great grandchildren, Tessa, Bentley, Piper, Amberly; sister, Rosemary Schwinn; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's name to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
SCHERMESSER
(330) 899-9107
www.schermesserfh.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019