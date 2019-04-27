Home

Martha Louise Stripe

Martha Louise Stripe Obituary
Martha Louise

Stripe (Smith)

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Darryl Moulder officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Martha's name to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019
