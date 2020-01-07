The Repository Obituaries
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Martha Marie Gresser

Martha Marie Gresser Obituary
Martha Marie Gresser

60, of Plain Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019. Martha was born on July 10, 1959 in Massillon, the daughter of Richard Hickman and Norma (Martin) Gulosh. She was a 1977 graduate of Washington High School. Martha worked at Giant Eagle in Canal Fulton for the past 30 years. She enjoyed shopping, dancing and most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Hickman. She is survived by her children, Michael (Lindsay) Gresser, Katrina (Michael Wilt) Gresser and Joseph (Catherine) Gresser; mother, Norma Gulosh; grandchildren, Joey, Gavin, Odmea, Odira, Adenia, Abel, Aiden, Hayden, and Logan; siblings, Patrick Hickman, Debra (Roy Barth) Hickman, Charlene (Mark Abraham) Linder and Dean Gulosh; nieces, Amanda and Casey Linder; and longtime friend, Steven Crites.

A Celebration of Martha's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. before the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
