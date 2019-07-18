|
|
Martha Marie Sallo
1941-2019
78, of Massillon, with her family gathered to her side, passed away peacefully but rather unexpectedly, early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019. Born in Dalton, April 22, 1941, a daughter to the late Nicklaus and Laura (Kampf) Fahrni, Martha graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1959. She worked for several years at Enterprise Aluminum then as a home heath aid with West Stark Family Services and Right at Home Home Care. Her best work and favorite job was as a homemaker – a devoted wife and a loving and supportive mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt. She placed her husband, her boys, their wives and families and her home at the center of her life. She worked hard to create a welcoming place full of warmth and laughter and happy memories. An active member of First Baptist Church of Massillon, her faith community became her extended family and she served them in her usual quiet and humble way, always there to make sure that no one was overlooked or went without. Doing for others was her way of life and what brought her much joy! She was part of the Women's Bible Study, Impact Massillon and Fellowship Outreach; she also worked with the Stark County Board of Elections. Her memberships included the Massillon Senior Center and the WHS Alumni Association. She loved playing cards with her girlfriends and always had time for a game of euchre.
Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Andrew J. "Andy" Sallo; sisters, Freda Sword, Betty Cowhick, Edna Reed and Emma Stockdale, and brothers, Carl, Glenn, Albert and Marion Fahrni; Marty is survived by her sons, James K. (Karen) and Edward A. (Jennifer) Sallo all of Massillon; her grandchildren, Cody Horvath, Dylan Horvath, SPC4 Hunter (Kaylea) Sallo of Ft. Bragg, N.C., and Joshua Sallo, of Wooster and great-granddaughter, Averyonna Horvath. Also surviving are her brothers, Raymond, James and Daniel Fahrni and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Massillon. Dr. Roger Alber and Pastor Mark Paul will officiate and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Friday evening, July 19, from 6-8:00 P.M. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning, from 10-11:00 A.M. in the church. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019